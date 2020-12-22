FunFair (FUN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $279,139.00

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last seven days, FunFair has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One FunFair token can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FunFair has a market cap of $26.57 million and approximately $279,139.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00054267 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004384 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004452 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.93 or 0.00354625 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017909 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00026819 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002179 BTC.

FunFair Token Profile

FunFair is a token. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FunFair is funfair.io . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

