frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Receives $50.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.17.

Several brokerages recently commented on FTDR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of frontdoor from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTDR. Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of frontdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,899,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in frontdoor by 324.0% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,545,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,018 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in frontdoor by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,244,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,405,000 after acquiring an additional 725,564 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in frontdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,645,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in frontdoor by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,901,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,888,000 after acquiring an additional 536,585 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTDR stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.16. 839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,482. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.87. frontdoor has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $51.67.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.21 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 104.88%. frontdoor’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that frontdoor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

