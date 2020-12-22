Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €35.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FRE. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €49.35 ($58.06).

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) alerts:

Shares of FRA FRE opened at €36.85 ($43.35) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €37.01 and its 200-day moving average is €39.72. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a twelve month high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.