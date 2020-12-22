Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is involved in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant locations. Four Corners is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FCPT. TheStreet raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Shares of FCPT opened at $28.59 on Monday. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.45% and a return on equity of 10.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.77%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 35.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 33,860 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 12.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 400,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,237,000 after purchasing an additional 44,465 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 74.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,336,000 after purchasing an additional 145,649 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 5.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

