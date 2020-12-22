Forum Merger III (NASDAQ:FIII) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Forum Merger III Co. (NASDAQ:FIII) shares rose 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.47 and last traded at $12.00. Approximately 5,562,424 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 556% from the average daily volume of 848,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIII. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forum Merger III during the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forum Merger III during the third quarter worth approximately $199,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forum Merger III during the third quarter worth approximately $298,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forum Merger III in the third quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forum Merger III in the third quarter valued at $994,000. 5.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forum Merger III Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

