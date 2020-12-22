Fortuna (FOTA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $349,836.32

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last week, Fortuna has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One Fortuna token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Fortuna has a market cap of $349,836.32 and $17,417.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Fortuna

FOTA is a token. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fortuna’s official message board is medium.com/@Fota . The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.io . The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain

Fortuna Token Trading

Fortuna can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fortuna should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fortuna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

