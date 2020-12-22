Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in a broad range of media, communications and entertainment businesses through their operating subsidiaries and investments in various publicly-traded companies. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, as well as infotainment services on a subscription fee basis through its satellite radio systems; provides next-generation connected vehicle applications and services; streams music and non-music channels over the Internet; sells satellite and Internet radios to consumers through Website and retailers; and offers other ancillary services, such as weather, traffic, data, and Backseat television services. Liberty Media Corporation is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Formula One Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Formula One Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Shares of FWONK stock opened at $40.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.31. Formula One Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,463,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Formula One Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 332,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,050,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Formula One Group during the third quarter worth approximately $6,088,000. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in Formula One Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Formula One Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

