Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) Shares Up 1.7%

Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ:FCUV) shares shot up 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $3.05. 2,681 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 560% from the average session volume of 406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.35.

Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter.

Focus Universal Inc develops and manufactures smart instrumentation platform and device. The company offers Ubiquitor, a wireless sensor device with a universal sensor node and gateway system that uses a computer or mobile device as the output display module that displays the readings of various probe modules.

