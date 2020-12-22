FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.56

FitLife Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTLF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.56 and traded as high as $20.10. FitLife Brands shares last traded at $20.10, with a volume of 387 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.56 and its 200-day moving average is $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.92 million during the quarter. FitLife Brands had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 64.43%.

FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. It offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development; weight loss and sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts; and men's health and weight loss formulations, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and sports nutritionals, energy and weight loss products, and meal replacements.

