First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB) Stock Price Down 0.1%

First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.56 and last traded at $19.57. 573 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 7,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.59.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARB. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its stake in First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF by 123.1% in the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 12,365 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $513,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $671,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 65,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 27,509 shares in the last quarter.

