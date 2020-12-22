First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:ECLN) Trading Down 1.3%

First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:ECLN)’s share price traded down 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.68 and last traded at $21.85. 360 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.13.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.14.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.