First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $218.08

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $218.08 and last traded at $218.04, with a volume of 681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $216.98.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.18 and a 200-day moving average of $188.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDN. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 1,642,852.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 377,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,432,000 after buying an additional 377,856 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the second quarter valued at about $27,389,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 4,853.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,254,000 after buying an additional 156,615 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 132.6% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 205,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,617,000 after buying an additional 116,892 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 106.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 115,714 shares during the period.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

