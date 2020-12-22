First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFMC) Shares Down 0.2%

First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFMC) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.30 and last traded at $21.30. Approximately 2 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.35.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day moving average is $18.42.

