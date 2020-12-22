First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Sets New 1-Year High at $102.93

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $102.93 and last traded at $102.82, with a volume of 25548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.41.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of First Solar from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.85. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $927.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $758,983.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $44,390.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,266,659.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,518,783 shares of company stock valued at $201,647,357 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in First Solar by 237.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 792 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 23.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in First Solar by 149.2% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,378 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.69% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

