First National (OTCMKTS:FXNC) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.30

First National Co. (OTCMKTS:FXNC)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.30 and traded as high as $16.80. First National shares last traded at $16.80, with a volume of 2,686 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of First National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $81.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.09.

First National (OTCMKTS:FXNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. First National had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 25.15%. The company had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%.

In other First National news, Director Gerald F. Smith, Jr. bought 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.42 per share, for a total transaction of $28,854.42. Insiders own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First National stock. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First National Co. (OTCMKTS:FXNC) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC owned 1.02% of First National worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First National Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FXNC)

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

