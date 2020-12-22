FIO Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.14 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0793 or 0.00000343 BTC on major exchanges. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $7.14 million and $2.22 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001460 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000063 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 733,193,138 coins and its circulating supply is 90,017,353 coins. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io . FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars.

