Financial Analysis: Euronav (NYSE:EURN) versus Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN)

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) and Euronav (NYSE:EURN) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.9% of Euronav shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Grindrod Shipping and Euronav’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grindrod Shipping $331.05 million N/A N/A ($1.11) -3.13 Euronav $932.38 million 1.89 $112.23 million $0.55 14.58

Euronav has higher revenue and earnings than Grindrod Shipping. Grindrod Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Euronav, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Grindrod Shipping has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Euronav has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Grindrod Shipping and Euronav, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grindrod Shipping 0 0 2 0 3.00 Euronav 0 2 4 0 2.67

Grindrod Shipping currently has a consensus target price of $11.55, suggesting a potential upside of 232.85%. Euronav has a consensus target price of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 52.74%. Given Grindrod Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Grindrod Shipping is more favorable than Euronav.

Profitability

This table compares Grindrod Shipping and Euronav’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grindrod Shipping N/A N/A N/A Euronav 47.83% 27.32% 16.50%

Summary

Euronav beats Grindrod Shipping on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 25 owned dry bulk carriers and six -term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers. The company also operates a fleet of five owned tankers and two long-term chartered-in tankers, which carry petroleum products, petrol, diesel, jet fuel, and naptha, as well as heavy fuel oil; and low hazard chemical products comprising liquid bulk vegetable oils. Its customers include trading houses, mining companies, industrial manufacturing companies, and oil companies, as well as traders of grains, steel, and forestry products. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. was founded in 1910 and is based in Singapore.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

