Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR) Trading Up 0%

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR) shares were up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.05 and last traded at $51.04. Approximately 22,374 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $51.04.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.03 and a 200-day moving average of $51.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 54,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000.

