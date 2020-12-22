Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.91

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.91 and last traded at $17.79, with a volume of 8505 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.54.

FCAU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.22. The company has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 219.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.79.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Italy boosted its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 13,342,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,456 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 105.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,882,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,917,000 after purchasing an additional 964,002 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 104.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,625,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,316,000 after purchasing an additional 828,411 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 422.7% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,092,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,346,000 after purchasing an additional 883,205 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the third quarter worth $10,357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile (NYSE:FCAU)

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: North America, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

