Fetch Price Reaches $0.0409 on Top Exchanges (FET)

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. In the last seven days, Fetch has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. Fetch has a total market cap of $24.78 million and approximately $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch token can currently be bought for $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular exchanges including WazirX and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00054143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004462 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.93 or 0.00355779 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017663 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00027393 BTC.

About Fetch

FET is a token. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. The official message board for Fetch is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch’s official website is fetch.ai

Fetch Token Trading

Fetch can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and WazirX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch using one of the exchanges listed above.

