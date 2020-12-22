FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their buy rating on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a report released on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $368.00 target price on the shipping service provider’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $110.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $320.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $307.72.
Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $271.94 on Friday. FedEx has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $305.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $282.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64.
In related news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 3,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 5,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.95, for a total transaction of $1,309,683.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,257.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,355 shares of company stock valued at $21,324,414 over the last quarter. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in FedEx by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in FedEx by 227.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.
