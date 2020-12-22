FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their buy rating on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a report released on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $368.00 target price on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $110.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $320.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $307.72.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $271.94 on Friday. FedEx has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $305.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $282.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 3,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 5,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.95, for a total transaction of $1,309,683.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,257.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,355 shares of company stock valued at $21,324,414 over the last quarter. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in FedEx by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in FedEx by 227.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

