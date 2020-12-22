FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.39% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “FAT Brands Inc. is a multi-brand, restaurant franchising company. It develops, markets and acquires restaurant. The company primarily operates Fatburger, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express and the Ponderosa & Bonanza Steakhouse concepts. FAT Brands Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get FAT Brands alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Noble Financial upgraded FAT Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine downgraded FAT Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of FAT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.70. The company had a trading volume of 112,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,202. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.83 million, a P/E ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11. FAT Brands has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $11.21.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 million. FAT Brands had a negative return on equity of 553.81% and a negative net margin of 48.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FAT Brands will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and markets fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of December 14, 2020, it owned nine restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa, and Bonanza Steakhouses, as well as franchised approximately 675 units worldwide.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FAT Brands (FAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.