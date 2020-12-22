Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank which operates as a locally owned and operated community bank serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its 19 offices with locations in Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana they have offices located in DeKalb and Steuben counties. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is based in Archbold, Ohio. “

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

FMAO has been the subject of several other research reports. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Stephens began coverage on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from $23.50 to $21.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of FMAO opened at $23.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.79 million, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.30. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $31.80.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.10 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 7.69%. Analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 28th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMAO. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 176.8% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 39,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 25,405 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 123.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 16.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 332.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 17.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.