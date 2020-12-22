FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) released its earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 54.24%. The firm had revenue of $388.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE FDS opened at $332.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $195.22 and a one year high of $363.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.33%.

FDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.20.

In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,400 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.14, for a total value of $455,196.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,115.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.18, for a total transaction of $592,933.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,129.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,409 shares of company stock worth $6,064,485. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

