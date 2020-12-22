FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.75-11.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.57-1.585 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.FactSet Research Systems also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 10.75-11.15 EPS.

Shares of FDS opened at $332.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $195.22 and a one year high of $363.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $333.60 and a 200 day moving average of $334.42.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 54.24% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $388.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

FDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James reissued a sell rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $264.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $290.30.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $1,903,737.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,098 shares in the company, valued at $362,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 7,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.43, for a total value of $2,517,101.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,409 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,485. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

