F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Stephens cut F.N.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. F.N.B. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.82. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.34.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $307.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that F.N.B. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Jo Dively purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $27,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,355.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $56,620. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNB. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,812,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,669,000 after buying an additional 5,180,019 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,008,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,563,000 after acquiring an additional 65,264 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,003,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,523,000 after acquiring an additional 371,942 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,781,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,699,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

