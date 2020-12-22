Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $49.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ExxonMobil’s bellwether status in the energy space, optimal integrated capital structure that has historically produced industry-leading returns and management’s track record of capex discipline across the commodity price cycle make it a relatively lower-risk energy sector play. Notably, the company estimates gross recoverable resource of nearly 9 billion oil-equivalent barrels from offshore Guyana discoveries. Moreover, ExxonMobil can combat the coronavirus pandemic-induced low crude pricing environment since it can rely on its balance sheet, which has significantly lower debt exposure. ExxonMobilhas recently chalked out a new five-year program to lower greenhouse gas emissions. The target for elimination of routine flaring in the next decade is another plan which the firm said will align with the initiative of World Bank.”

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Exxon Mobil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Exxon Mobil from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.81.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $41.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.27. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $71.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exxon Mobil (XOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.