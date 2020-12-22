ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSE:LSF)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSE:LSF) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Laird Superfood in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Laird Superfood in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Laird Superfood in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new position in Laird Superfood in the third quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Laird Superfood during the third quarter worth about $459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Manifesto Ventures Pbc Danone bought 90,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,020.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LSF. Roth Capital began coverage on Laird Superfood in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Laird Superfood in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Laird Superfood in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE LSF opened at $46.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.74. Laird Superfood, Inc. has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $60.80.

Laird Superfood (NYSE:LSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 million. Research analysts forecast that Laird Superfood, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

Laird Superfood Company Profile

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, and performance mushroom supplements; and coffee, tea, and hot chocolate products.

