ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

BYD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.76.

BYD opened at $42.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.04. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.34 and a beta of 2.21.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.68 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 53,110 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $1,674,027.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,003.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 16,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $516,929.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,226 shares of company stock worth $8,750,731. Company insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.