ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Position in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) by 41.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,933 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Theravance Biopharma were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TBPH. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 738.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 4,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $76,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 319,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,749,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $146,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 123,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,409,393.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

TBPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $19.01 on Tuesday. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.48 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.01.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $18.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Its product portfolio also include TD-1473, a gut-selective pan-janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor that is in Phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, myelofibrosis, and ulcerative colitis, as well as for a range of inflammatory intestinal diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

