ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $304,000 in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 43,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the third quarter worth $152,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the third quarter worth $7,568,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the third quarter worth $242,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the third quarter worth $6,379,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the third quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnite alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MGNI. ValuEngine downgraded Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Magnite from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Magnite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnite currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

In other news, CFO David Day sold 39,399 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $453,088.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 351,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,764.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 357,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,156,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 306,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,454 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $26.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.72 and a beta of 2.29. Magnite, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $26.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.03.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

See Also: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.