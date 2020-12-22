ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $294,000 in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALLETE in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ALLETE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

ALLETE stock opened at $57.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.11. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.22 and a 52 week high of $84.71.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $293.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.90 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.6175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.17%.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric service in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers, as well as 15 non-affiliated municipal customers; and regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers.

