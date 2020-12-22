ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $290,000 in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 41.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 140.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RGA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $113.24 on Tuesday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $55.39 and a fifty-two week high of $164.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.86.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 5.79%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

