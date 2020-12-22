ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $301,000 Holdings in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,348 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 4,634 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 319.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRIP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of TripAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TripAdvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.11.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $26.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.97 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.03. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $31.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The travel company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.33 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

