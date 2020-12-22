ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 1,632 WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in WD-40 by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,579,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,260,000 after buying an additional 68,144 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in WD-40 by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 970,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $192,288,000 after buying an additional 61,369 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in WD-40 by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 769,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $135,851,000 after buying an additional 36,815 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in WD-40 by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 440,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,494,000 after buying an additional 20,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in WD-40 by 2,028.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 361,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 344,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WDFC. BidaskClub raised WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on WD-40 from $233.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

In other news, CFO Jay Rembolt sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $406,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,853,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William B. Noble sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,816. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

WDFC opened at $267.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 60.80 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.90. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $151.16 and a fifty-two week high of $270.92.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.80 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.91%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

