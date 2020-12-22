Exicure (OTCMKTS:XCUR) Trading Up 5.5%

Exicure, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCUR) was up 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.10. Approximately 1,340,787 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 332% from the average daily volume of 310,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

XCUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Exicure from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Exicure in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exicure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.46.

Get Exicure alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.06.

Exicure (OTCMKTS:XCUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XCUR. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Exicure during the second quarter worth $32,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Exicure during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Exicure during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Exicure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Exicure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

About Exicure (OTCMKTS:XCUR)

Exicure, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for neurology, immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases, and genetic disorders based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its drug candidate includes AST-008 that is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Exicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.