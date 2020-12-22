Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Trading Down 5.4%

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA)’s stock price dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 9,463,159 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 6,545,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Exela Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $63.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $305.28 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exela Technologies by 377.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 805,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 636,687 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 3,610.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69,967 shares during the period. 18.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA)

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

