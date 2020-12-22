EverGreenCoin (EGC) One Day Volume Hits $3.00

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One EverGreenCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0148 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EverGreenCoin has a total market capitalization of $214,525.66 and $3.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EverGreenCoin has traded 41.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,747.88 or 1.00030468 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00021835 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.43 or 0.00450427 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00007341 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $141.21 or 0.00620946 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00144490 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002248 BTC.

EverGreenCoin Coin Profile

EverGreenCoin (CRYPTO:EGC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 14,516,536 coins. The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EverGreenCoin is evergreencoin.org

EverGreenCoin Coin Trading

EverGreenCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EverGreenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EverGreenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

