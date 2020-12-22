EvenCoin Reaches Market Cap of $71,604.29 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. In the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One EvenCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Mercatox. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $71,604.29 and approximately $39,027.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005958 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00054638 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001773 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00020275 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004781 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003586 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

EvenCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

