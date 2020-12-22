Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price objective increased by Loop Capital from $165.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Etsy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Etsy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Etsy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Etsy from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $144.27.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $189.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Etsy has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $193.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.36. The stock has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 105.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.69.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $451.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.72 million. Analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Raina Moskowitz sold 2,100 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 351,796 shares of company stock worth $46,822,864. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the third quarter valued at $3,263,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 39.2% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

