Ethereum Classic Market Capitalization Achieves $717.86 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 21st. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $717.86 million and $984.63 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $6.17 or 0.00026869 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $613.45 or 0.02670670 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ethereum Classic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

