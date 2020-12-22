Ethereum Classic 24-Hour Volume Tops $879.83 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $711.58 million and approximately $879.83 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.12 or 0.00025766 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $633.35 or 0.02667434 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org . The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here

