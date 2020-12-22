Ether-1 Trading Down 5.5% This Week (ETHO)

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last week, Ether-1 has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ether-1 coin can now be bought for about $0.0115 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. Ether-1 has a market cap of $635,875.59 and $54,694.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

United Bull Traders (UNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TOKOK (TOK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Super Running Coin (SRC) traded down 51.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lukki Operating Token (LOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitscoin (BTCX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Benscoin (BSC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00204520 BTC.

About Ether-1

Ether-1 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 55,123,819 coins. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. Ether-1’s official website is ether1.org. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ether-1 Coin Trading

Ether-1 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether-1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether-1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

