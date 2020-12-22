Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Essential Utilities from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Essential Utilities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Shares of WTRG opened at $45.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.54. Essential Utilities has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $348.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.31 million. The business’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.2507 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%.

In related news, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 5,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $242,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,424 shares in the company, valued at $979,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 34,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $1,556,565.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,627,479.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 66.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 2.5% during the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 0.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 0.5% during the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 73,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

