ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

EPIX has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ESSA Pharma in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised ESSA Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the third quarter worth $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 15.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Corp acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the third quarter worth $183,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the second quarter worth $1,085,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the third quarter worth $1,725,000. 43.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESSA Pharma stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,661. ESSA Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $8.31. The company has a market capitalization of $263.57 million, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.51.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Analysts predict that ESSA Pharma will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

