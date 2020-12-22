Eskay Mining Corp. (ESK.V) (CVE:ESK) Shares Up 28.2%

Shares of Eskay Mining Corp. (ESK.V) (CVE:ESK) shot up 28.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.43 and last traded at C$1.41. 66,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 128,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.10.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$235.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.93.

Eskay Mining Corp. (ESK.V) Company Profile (CVE:ESK)

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. The company holds an 80% interest in the St. Andrew Goldfield (SIB)-Eskay project located at Eskay Creek; and a 100% interest in Corey mineral claims located in the Skeena Mining division.

