Ergo Trading Up 35.9% Over Last Week (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00002237 BTC on popular exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $13.40 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ergo has traded up 35.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 29,125,425 coins and its circulating supply is 25,821,703 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org

Ergo Coin Trading

Ergo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

