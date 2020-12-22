Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Sunrun Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sunrun in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 17th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Sunrun’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RUN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Simmons started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Sunrun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

Sunrun stock opened at $66.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $82.42. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,611.39 and a beta of 1.75.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $209.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter valued at about $732,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sunrun by 63.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 324,200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Sunrun by 4.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,862 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Sunrun by 25.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,550 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Sunrun in the second quarter worth about $196,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Global Long Opportunitie Tiger sold 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $107,167,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 1,184,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total transaction of $95,329,377.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,841,565 shares of company stock valued at $565,803,071. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

