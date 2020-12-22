Equinox Gold (NYSE:EQX) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to Sector Perform

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Equinox Gold (NYSE:EQX) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

EQX opened at $10.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -49.19 and a beta of 1.16. Equinox Gold has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $13.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.31.

Equinox Gold (NYSE:EQX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $244.45 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equinox Gold will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

