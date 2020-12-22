Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has $14.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $18.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EPZM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Epizyme from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Epizyme from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Epizyme from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.44.

Shares of NASDAQ EPZM opened at $12.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a current ratio of 8.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.63. Epizyme has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.82. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.82.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 83.45% and a negative net margin of 1,899.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Epizyme will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shefali Agarwal sold 2,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $34,147.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,245.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Goldfischer acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $60,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $60,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Epizyme by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Epizyme by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,169,000 after acquiring an additional 11,759 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Epizyme by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Epizyme by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Epizyme during the 2nd quarter worth about $598,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

